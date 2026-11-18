Ukrainian streaming service MEGOGO is shutting down MEGOPACK N+S, a bundle that paired its top-tier Maximum plan with Netflix and Setanta Sports. The bundle is already closed to new sign-ups, and on November 27, 2026, existing subscribers will be moved to MEGOPACK automatically, Ukrainian media outlet Detector Media reports.

Subscribers won’t lose any days they’ve already paid for. Netflix and Setanta Sports will stay available through MEGOPACK N+S until the end of the paid period, but no later than December 31, 2026. After that, neither service will be included in a MEGOGO subscription. On MEGOGO’s website, MEGOPACK costs from UAH 274 per month, a price that reflects a 45% discount.

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The bundle launched two years ago. In November 2024, MEGOGO teamed up with Netflix and Setanta Sports to roll out MEGOPACK XL. It initially cost UAH 499 per month, rising to UAH 599 on February 3, 2025. The company later renamed it MEGOPACK N+S.

MEGOGO described the joint subscription as “an interesting product experiment” and isn’t disclosing the commercial terms of the partnership. The company added, however, that bundles with international services remain part of its strategic plans. Meanwhile, MEGOGO keeps building out its sports lineup: earlier this month, it won the FA Cup rights in Ukraine.