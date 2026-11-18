Suno, the US startup behind an AI generator that turns text prompts into songs, has introduced Visuals, a tool for creating videos and images to go with tracks. It’s available on the web, iOS, and Android, but generating video requires a separate set of credits.

Making a clip is as simple as dragging a song from your library into the Visuals tab. The result is a video up to 15 seconds long that users can extend, edit, or re-prompt with text, then stitch together with other clips into a full music video. Suno says the model follows the song’s structure and picks up on its lyrics, while on-screen characters lip-sync along with the vocals. Beyond clips, Visuals can make lyric videos and album art, or bring users’ own photos to life. For anyone stuck on where to start, Suno offers a set of ready-made characters.

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Suno Visuals Tutorial: Create Videos for Your Music (Web + Mobile)

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Video is Suno’s second step beyond music. The first was Speech, launched in October for creating poems, meditations, and other spoken-word audio. Until recently, the company says, video generation was too slow and expensive for everyday users. “The video models are at the speed and cost and quality thresholds that we think make it really fun,” chief product officer Jack Brody told Bloomberg in an interview.

The model behind Visuals, called H3 Move, wasn’t built from scratch. It’s based on H3 from Chinese AI company MiniMax, and Suno fine-tuned it on its own data to make it better at music videos. Brody said he couldn’t comment on how MiniMax trained H3.

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Video credits are sold separately from song credits and never expire. A pack of 2,500 credits costs $15, which is enough for roughly three minutes of video. Suno has also added a Platinum plan at $120 a month, or $100 a month billed annually. It includes 20,000 video credits and 15,000 song credits. Pro and Premier subscribers are getting some credits for a limited time to try the tool out.

As with the song generator, Visuals comes with filters. They block prompts and uploads that try to recreate specific artists, public figures, or copyrighted works. Users can name a director as a style reference, but they can’t depict the director or recreate their films. Every generated video or image is checked against Suno’s community guidelines before the user sees it, and anything shared outside the platform carries an embedded watermark. Suno warns that prompts that work on other video platforms may not work on Suno — and that’s by design.

Suno’s relationship with the music industry has warmed noticeably over the past year. In September, the company released new models trained on works from Warner Music Group and independent labels such as BMG.

Still, Suno remains locked in legal battles with two other major labels, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. In late September, both filed a new lawsuit against the company.