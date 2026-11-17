“123456” remains the password people around the world choose more than any other. That’s the conclusion of password manager NordPass, which has published its eighth annual list of the most common passwords.

The ranking is based on passwords exposed in public data breaches and on dark web sources over the 12 months starting in September 2025. In that dataset, “123456” appeared more than 7.2 million times. It has now topped the list in seven of the eight years, and even the one time it lost first place, it stayed near the top. As in last year’s edition, “admin” (4.46 million occurrences) and “12345678” (2.95 million) take second and third.

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The rest of the top 10 barely moved. There are only two notable shifts: “1234” climbed into the top five, while perennial favorite “password” slipped from sixth to seventh. “We still have a lot of work to do to spread awareness about password safety,” NordPass said.

This year, the researchers also looked at how pop culture shapes password choices. Among passwords tied to 2020s pop culture, the most common was Lebron0319, a nod to basketball star LeBron James. Savage20, roblox.com1, and skibiditoilet followed. According to NordPass, attackers can crack combinations like these in seconds.

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That’s why NordPass recommends ditching simple passwords in favor of biometric authentication and passkeys, which let you sign in without a password at all. Where a password is still unavoidable, it should be at least 15 characters long and never reused across sites. Users should also steer clear of anything on NordPass’s top 200 list and of words tied to pop culture.