United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket failed about 10 minutes after lifting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 15, Spaceflight Now reports. All 40 Amazon Leo satellites on board were lost. Amazon is building Leo, its satellite internet network, as a rival to SpaceX’s Starlink.

It is the first total mission failure in the 20-year history of ULA, a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin. The rocket lifted off at 12:40 p.m. EST. Roughly 50 minutes later, the company confirmed that the satellites had not reached orbit. The problem struck while the hydrogen-fueled Centaur upper stage was firing. That burn was supposed to last 12 minutes and 15 seconds. Telemetry pointed to other deviations from the timeline. The methane-fueled BE-4 engines on the first stage shut down later than planned, and Centaur separated late. Before liftoff, controllers had also halted the countdown at T-minus 20 seconds over a technical issue. ULA resolved it, and the rocket flew at the very end of its launch window. Whether that issue played any role in the failure is not yet known.

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Fallisce il lancio del razzo Vulcan: Amazon perde 40 satelliti

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This was Vulcan’s fifth flight and its first in nine months. The long pause followed trouble with the rocket’s strap-on solid boosters, built by Northrop Grumman. On two earlier flights, in 2024 and in February 2026, booster nozzles burned through. The U.S. Space Force then put Vulcan launches of military satellites on hold, though ULA could keep flying commercial missions. This time, all six boosters performed normally.

Blue Origin supplies the BE-4 engines for Vulcan’s first stage. In May, Blue Origin’s own New Glenn rocket exploded on the pad, a failure traced to a faulty oxygen valve in one of those engines. Ahead of this flight, Blue Origin engineers retrofitted the engines to fix that flaw. ULA has not named a cause for the latest failure yet, but promises customers full visibility into the investigation.

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The loss disrupts Amazon Leo’s deployment schedule. The flight was the first of 38 Vulcan launches Amazon has ordered from ULA, which previously flew eight Leo missions on Atlas V rockets. The full constellation needs more than 3,300 satellites, and Amazon built its 1,000th back in October. A successful launch would have brought the number of Leo satellites in orbit to 436.

Beyond Vulcan, Amazon has booked 24 launches on New Glenn, 13 on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and 24 on Europe’s Ariane 6, including six it added in September. But New Glenn has not flown since May, and Amazon’s next Vulcan launch will have to wait for the investigation to wrap up.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman offered his agency’s help. In a post on X, he said NASA was ready to assist with the investigation and the fixes, adding that Artemis, a future Moon base and the nation all need ULA.