US startup unveils platform for managing satellite constellations

US startup Constellation Space has unveiled its core software platform for operators of satellite constellations and ground networks. The company says satellites using it can send up to 36% more data to Earth in a single pass, GeekWire reports.

The platform predicts how much data each satellite will be able to downlink during a pass. To do that, it combines data on weather, radio interference, link congestion and the space environment. It also factors in signal-to-noise ratio and demand for capacity. Operators can then use the predicted volume to adjust transmission settings and contact schedules.

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The tool addresses a growing problem: the number of satellites in low Earth orbit is climbing fast. In September, SpaceX’s Starship reached orbit for the first time and deployed 26 Starlink V3 satellites in a single flight. Managing constellations of thousands of spacecraft and picking the best windows to send data keeps getting harder. Each satellite’s plan has to account for ground station availability, link conditions, weather and possible interference. A scheduling mistake means a lost chance to move data.

Constellation Space Introduces Its Platform

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A machine learning model weighs all of these factors. It is first trained on data from a global sensor network, then adapts after deployment to a specific constellation, its hardware and its ground stations. That lets the platform reflect each operator’s infrastructure instead of applying one set of settings to every satellite.

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Kamran Majid founded the company in 2025. He previously interned as an engineer at NASA and worked as a software engineer on SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network. Majid says that work showed him manual mission operations can no longer keep up with growing constellations. His co-founders include chief technology officer Raaid Kabir, formerly of Blue Origin, and former Capital One engineers Omeed Tehrani and Laith Altarabishi. Constellation Space is not the only startup launched by SpaceX alumni: former engineers from the company also founded Eclipse Space, which will design satellite constellations for governments and businesses.

The six-person startup has already raised $7.5 million in a seed round. Backers include accelerator Y Combinator, Nvidia, OpenAI and Samsung. According to Majid, more than 10 customers use an early version of the platform, including Amazon Web Services. More than 20 academic institutions use it too. The company’s annual contract value reached $2.25 million in 2026.