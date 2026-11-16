SWEET.TV Sets Premiere Date for New Season of Everybody Dances

Ukrainian streaming service SWEET.TV has announced that the new season of its dance talent show Everybody Dances (Tantsiuiut Vsi) will premiere on December 18. Four judges will score the dancers, and the winner takes home UAH 500,000, the company said in a press release.

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The judging panel brings together singer Nadya Dorofeeva, dancer Maksym Orobets, and choreographers Ruslan Makhov and Maryna Kushchova. SWEET.TV calls Orobets the most decorated dancer in Eastern Europe. Makhov is also a director and music video maker who has staged shows for Max Barskih, Jerry Heil, MONATIK, DOROFEEVA, Roxolana and TVORCHI.

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Blogger Dasha Kvitkova and Roman Mishcheriakov, who runs the YouTube channel Tochka Zboru, will host the show. Their names came out back in September, when SWEET.TV started filming the season in Kyiv.

Contestants will compete in several stages. Auditions come first, followed by an intensive boot camp, and the season wraps up with live shows. Along the way, the dancers will perform in different styles and work with Ukrainian choreographers.

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The service is producing the new season in partnership with Superhumans Center. The creators want the show to be a reminder that dance has no limits and that anyone can step onto the big stage.

Everybody Dances is back on screen after a break of more than ten years. “Today, despite difficult times, SWEET.TV wants to give Ukrainian dance culture a new push,” said Volodymyr Zavadiuk, head of SWEET.TV Originals and Big Entertainment Shows.

The show is the Ukrainian adaptation of So You Think You Can Dance, the format created by producer Nigel Lythgoe and 19 Entertainment. More than 30 countries have produced their own versions, including the US, the UK, Germany and Poland. The original show has won and been nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards, including for choreography.