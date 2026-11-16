Starlink’s U.S. Download Speeds Near 120 Mbps

Starlink’s satellite internet got faster in the U.S. over the past year, even as the service kept adding subscribers. Upload speeds improved the most, Ookla found after comparing Speedtest results from the first half of 2025 and the first half of 2026.

The median upload speed climbed 42%, from 14.63 Mbps to 20.73 Mbps. It improved in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., with gains ranging from 25% to 70%. Ookla says the likely reason is SpaceX’s V2 Mini satellites, which made up about two-thirds of Starlink’s working constellation as of early October.

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Download speeds grew more modestly, up 12% to 119.71 Mbps. In 16 states and Washington, D.C., they actually fell. The report partly attributes that to the Residential 100 Mbps plan, which caps speeds at around 100 Mbps. Still, the share of users getting at least 100 Mbps down and 20 Mbps up rose from 18.9% to 40%. That is the minimum the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) sets for broadband.

Nationwide latency barely changed, but it dropped in 49 states and Washington, D.C. Median latency is now under 40 ms in 24 states and the capital district, up from 10 states a year earlier. New ground gateways and internet connection points closer to users probably helped, and so did SpaceX moving some satellites to lower orbits.

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The number of Speedtest results from Starlink users in the U.S. grew 41.8% in a year. SpaceX says the service had 13.6 million subscribers worldwide in the third quarter of 2026, up 1.6 million from the previous quarter. Ookla estimates that about 22% of them are in the U.S. Starlink is also winning over more city dwellers: the number of users testing in urban areas rose 73%, compared with 33% in rural areas.

Utah had the fastest median download speed at 165 Mbps and Florida the slowest at 89 Mbps, with the Southeast the slowest region overall. Texas, Florida and Washington state rank in the top five for test volume and in the bottom 10 for speed. Yet Florida’s download speed jumped 50% year over year. The report’s authors see that as a sign SpaceX is adding capacity where demand is heaviest.

Despite the gains, Starlink’s download speed still trails every fiber provider and the three largest U.S. 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) providers. T-Mobile’s FWA service, for one, is nearly twice as fast at the median. Starlink V3 satellites could change that: SpaceX claims each one carries roughly 10 times the capacity of a V2 Mini. Only the Starship rocket can launch them. According to Light Reading, SpaceX has already deployed the first 26 on Starship’s latest flight. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell has said customers will feel the difference once a few hundred V3s are in orbit, possibly by mid-2027.

Earlier in November, Starlink unveiled the Mini 2 terminal with a removable battery and Wi-Fi 6 support.