Russia starts filtering internet traffic with AI

Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor has built and deployed a mechanism that filters internet traffic using machine learning algorithms. The agency spent 2.27 billion rubles (about $27 million) on it, Forbes Russia reports, citing the agency’s digital transformation program document.

The new mechanism is being built into Russia’s automated system for securing the national internet segment, known as ASBI. Roskomnadzor uses that system to control its “technical means of countering threats,” or TSPU. Telecom operators installed this equipment in their networks under Russia’s “sovereign internet” law, and it filters all of the country’s internet traffic.

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The program document, which covers 2026–2028, says the agency used a Russian-made model deployed on its own infrastructure, but doesn’t name it. It also says the system doesn’t use a large language model. In May 2026, Forbes reported that Roskomnadzor planned to use Astra AI, developed by Russian company Astra Group, to filter traffic.

Dmitry Kuteinikov, an expert at RKS Global, believes this is a predictive model. It doesn’t read the contents of traffic. Instead, it looks at external features of a connection to estimate how likely it is that a user has turned on a VPN. Those features include packet size and rhythm, session length and the server’s hosting provider. As a result, he says, any VPN service will become harder to use, even those that rotate addresses and disguise traffic. Digital technology expert Oleksandr Hlushchenko explained back in December 2024, using YouTube as an example, why a VPN doesn’t always get around Russian blocks.

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Businesses will suffer too, according to Kuteinikov: the system could mistakenly block corporate VPNs and cloud services. Finding out why a connection was blocked and getting the block lifted is nearly impossible. Roskomnadzor doesn’t disclose which services and protocols it blocks or by what criteria, and it imposes restrictions without a court order or warning.

Alexey Lukatsky, a business consultant at Positive Technologies, also points to the risk of errors. Such algorithms, he argues, will make Roskomnadzor better at spotting ways to bypass blocks and sites with banned content, but they don’t guarantee 100% accuracy. At today’s data speeds, AI itself could also become a network bottleneck.

Leonid Konik, a partner at analyst firm Comnews Research, suggests Roskomnadzor needs machine learning mainly to find mirrors of blocked sites and copies of banned content. Tracking them down by hand is impossible, he notes, and an algorithm compares a page’s content against a sample instead of just checking the domain name.

The program document sets aside far more money for the filtering equipment itself. In 2026, 3.99 billion rubles (about $48 million) from core funding went to installing new TSPU units and upgrading existing ones. Another 6.2 billion rubles (about $75 million) is earmarked from additional funding.