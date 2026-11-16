Ukrainian streaming service MEGOGO will broadcast two matches featuring Ukraine’s national football teams on November 17. The under-21 side plays a friendly against the USA at 3:00 p.m. Kyiv time. At 9:45 p.m., the senior team faces Georgia in the final round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

The U21 squad is at a training camp in Spain, so the game against their American peers will be played there, at Pinatar Arena. Ukraine lost its previous friendly at the camp 4-0 to Scotland U21. Volodymyr Zvierov will commentate on the USA match for MEGOGO.

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The senior team meets Georgia at Košická futbalová aréna in Košice, Slovakia. It is Ukraine’s last match in Group 2 of League B, the second tier of the Nations League. In the previous round, played in Belfast on November 14, Andrea Maldera’s side lost 1-0 to Northern Ireland.

MEGOGO’s coverage of the Georgia game starts at 8:30 p.m. with a pre-match studio show. Serhii Lukianenko will host, joined by football pundits Oleksandr Holovko and Oleh Masliuk. Vitalii Kravchenko and Volodymyr Kyrychenko will commentate, with Oleksandra Kucherenko reporting from the stadium.

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The studio host says Ukraine’s bare minimum in this game is to avoid defeat and hold on to third place in the group. “Obviously, in the last match of the group stage we would have liked to be dealing with other tasks than fighting for survival in League B. The players and the coach are now facing fair criticism. And they have to answer it in the match against Georgia,” Lukianenko said. He expects the team to play more aggressively, create more chances and defend more calmly.

Both matches will be available on the MEGOGO platform to subscribers of the MEGOPACK, MEGOPACK Y, MEGOPACK N+S, TV + Cinema and Sport plans. The streams will appear in the Sport section under Football, on the MEGOGO Football First channel and on dedicated pop-up channels that will show up in the TV section on match day. Both games will also air live for free on the MEGOGO SPORT TV channel, carried on Ukraine’s T2 digital terrestrial network and on cable. MEGOGO holds exclusive Ukrainian rights to the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League.