Italy fines Meta €805 million for accessing users’ photos without specific consent

Italy’s data protection authority has fined Meta €805 million. The watchdog says the company failed to properly tell about 20 million Android users that the Facebook app could access their photos and videos, the BBC reports.

At issue is a feature that suggests post ideas based on photos and videos in a phone’s gallery. Facebook got access to the gallery through a single permission covering the whole app. According to the regulator, the notice shown before that permission did not explain that Facebook would also use stored images to generate suggestions.

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The regulator has given Meta, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, 60 days to switch the suggestions off by default and start asking users for separate consent. The fine is among the largest an Italian authority has ever imposed on a tech company. The watchdog said it weighed the high number of people affected and the fact that the feature is still running for users who have not updated the app or have already agreed to it. It also cited Meta’s lack of cooperation. For comparison, Ireland’s privacy regulator fined Google roughly half that amount — €403 million — in September over its handling of location data.

A Meta spokesperson told the BBC the company plans to appeal. Meta disputes the regulator’s assessment of the facts and its reading of the law, and calls the fine disproportionate. In the company’s words, the feature simply helps people post photos and videos, and it only works after users grant permission on their device. That permission can be changed at any time in the settings.

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The Italian penalty is not Meta’s only one this fall. In October, a judge in the US state of New Mexico ordered the company to pay $25 billion, the largest fine in its history. Jurors in that case found that Meta had violated the state’s consumer protection law 43 million times by misleading people for years about the privacy of Facebook users’ data.

Earlier, in September, Meta unveiled its Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses, which have no camera. Part of the goal is to ease the privacy concerns that have dogged its camera-equipped models.