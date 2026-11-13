Ukraine’s frontline internet providers can win free equipment

On November 12, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO) announced a contest in which up to 50 internet providers will receive kits to repair fiber-optic networks and strengthen their power resilience. Applications are open until December 2, 2026.

Each winner gets one standardized kit. It includes fiber-optic cable, tension clamps and optical splice closures for installing and urgently repairing lines. It also contains backup power: a gasoline generator and a set of batteries. The kit can’t be modified, and cash can’t be taken instead.

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Applicants must be legal entities or sole proprietors (FOPs) registered in Ukraine and listed in the national register of electronic communications network and service providers. They must use the equipment in one of seven regions: Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv or Dnipropetrovsk. To apply, providers fill in an online form.

The ministry says the priority is networks hit hardest by the fighting that still connect residents and emergency services. Applications will be scored on coverage area, technologies, subscriber numbers and documented damage from enemy attacks, as well as on how well the provider justifies its need and what the equipment means for local communities. Such damage is common elsewhere too: in September, a Russian strike on Kyiv data centers knocked out service for at least three internet providers.

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The contest runs under the Connectivity Resilience Facility programme, which aims to make fixed-internet networks more resilient. It is organized as part of the Digitalization for Growth, Integrity and Transparency project (UK DIGIT). The Eurasia Foundation implements the project with funding from UK International Development, and BRDO is its executive partner.

In July, the ministry already collected applications from providers for equipment, but under a different programme. Up to 20 companies in nine regions were to get support: the seven above plus Mykolaiv and Odesa.