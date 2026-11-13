Mitsubishi Electric Develops Tap-Water Antenna Prototype

Asia News Network reports that Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric has developed Liqutenna, a prototype wireless antenna that uses tap water in two acrylic tubes. In tests with Japanese carrier KDDI, the prototype connected to a smartphone.

The prototype is 7.1 cm tall and 13 cm wide. It consists of two curved tubes set crosswise and filled with tap water. According to Mitsubishi Electric, the shape and thickness of the tubes give it signal quality comparable to a metal antenna.

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The tubes are transparent, so Liqutenna blends into its surroundings. Lighting can be added to match the setting. Mitsubishi Electric plans to install the antennas in and around historic buildings, where mounting a metal antenna is difficult. Another Japanese company, Sharp, is working on a different kind of antenna and is building a universal antenna for satellite networks from multiple operators.

Mitsubishi Electric expects Liqutenna to improve mobile coverage in more places, since more sites can host it than a metal antenna. Next, the company will work with KDDI to verify the signal quality.