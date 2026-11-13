On November 18, Christopher Nolan’s adventure film The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, will arrive on Ukrainian streaming platform Kyivstar TV. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, who faces a long and dangerous road home after the Trojan War.

Odysseus’s wife Penelope and son Telemachus are waiting for him on Ithaca, but the journey back turns into a string of adventures. He meets the cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and the sorceress Circe, while the gods keep sending new trials. For the fall of Troy, the filmmakers drew not only on Homer but also on Virgil’s Aeneid and Aeschylus’s tragedy Agamemnon.

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Besides Damon, the cast includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton and Charlize Theron. Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema shaped the film’s visual style, and Jennifer Lame handled the editing. Both are Oscar winners from the team behind Oppenheimer.

The crew put the most effort into technology. The Odyssey was shot on IMAX film cameras from the first frame to the last, making it the first feature film made this way. The crew modified the cameras and built a soundproof housing for them, which let the team record dialogue right on set.

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Filming took place in Greece, Italy, Morocco, Iceland and Scotland. Ancient Troy was recreated in large-scale sets: more than 60 structures could hold about 2,000 extras. The production also built several Trojan horses nearly 11 meters tall and made 5,300 costumes, based on research into Bronze Age clothing and armor.

Bill Irwin worked on the visual effects. He previously helped create the robots TARS and CASE for Interstellar. Ludwig Göransson wrote the score, blending a modern sound with ancient instruments, including the lyre and the aulos, and using 35 different gongs. Earlier, on November 3, the platform streamed a documentary about Kuzma Skryabin.