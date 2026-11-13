Elon Musk Wants to Move the Internet’s Backbone From the Seabed to Orbit

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk believes the company is building a backup backbone for the internet in low Earth orbit. According to Wccftech, it would take more than 100,000 fourth-generation Starlink satellites, each carrying around 100 laser links.

Musk shared those numbers in a post on X on November 6. He said each laser link would run at more than 10 Tbps. He gave two reasons the network could beat cables. Light travels roughly 40% faster in a vacuum than in optical fiber. And signals between satellites take a direct path, while cables on the seabed have to trace the outlines of continents.

- Advertisement -

The post was a reply to a video clip of Musk’s conversation with American investor Ron Baron. There, he said Starlink V4 would be ten times more capable than V3, which is itself ten times better than V2. Musk credits most of that jump to the long-range laser links satellites use to pass data between each other. The next generation of those links should hit 10 Tbps, a hundredfold improvement over today’s. In the conversation, though, Musk talked about ten such links per satellite. In the post, the figure grew to about a hundred.

SpaceX is already ready to mass-produce its V3 satellites. Each one weighs 2 metric tons, compared with 575 kg for V2, and delivers up to 1 Tbps to users. Its combined radio and laser capacity is about 4 Tbps. That weight means only the Starship rocket can launch them.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

Wccftech estimates that 100,000 V4 satellites would add up to roughly 100,000 Pbps. All of the world’s undersea cables currently carry about 6.4 Pbps, while Petal, a new transatlantic cable Meta plans to switch on in 2029, will carry 1 Pbps. Still, the numbers aren’t directly comparable. The satellite figure reflects the potential capacity of the laser links between them, not the speeds users would actually get.

Meanwhile, the security of undersea cables has become a pressing concern. Iran has openly threatened to attack them if fighting with the US or Israel flares up again. In October, Iran-linked ships repeatedly lingered over cable routes in the Gulf of Oman. On October 14, one of them, the Celestial Sea, stayed near the 2Africa cable for more than four hours. Later that month it was spotted over the Europe India Gateway and Transworld cables. The Gulf of Oman borders the Strait of Hormuz, where seven major undersea internet cables pass through.

On November 10, Starlink unveiled the Mini 2 terminal, which has a removable battery and IP67 dust and water resistance.