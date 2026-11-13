China launches 29th SatNet group for a planned network of nearly 13,000 satellites

A Long March 12 rocket lifted off from a commercial spaceport on China’s Hainan island at 04:24 Beijing time on November 9 (22:24 on November 8 in Kyiv). It launched the 29th group of satellites for SatNet, China’s state-run internet constellation. CCTV News said in a Weibo post that the satellites reached their planned orbit.

The satellites were developed by the Chinese Academy of Space Technology, the Fifth Academy of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). This was the academy’s last SatNet launch of 2026, Chinese outlet mydrivers reports.

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For this group, the academy used a unified modular platform. It assembled the satellites on a digital, automated production line in Tianjin. The approach is meant to cut repeated design and manufacturing steps, so the satellites can be built in series rather than one by one. They will now be tested before joining the network.

The Long March 12 was developed by CASC’s Eighth Academy. It is China’s first 4-meter-diameter rocket with a single core stage and no side boosters. The rocket is about 62 meters long and runs on liquid fuel. It can lift at least 12 metric tons to low Earth orbit and 6 tons to a 700-kilometer sun-synchronous orbit. Its fairing comes in 4.2- or 5.2-meter versions, so it can carry either a single satellite or a group.

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This was not the rocket’s first SatNet launch. On September 17, it launched the 25th group from the same spaceport.

SatNet, also known as GuoWang, is being built by the state-run China Satellite Network Group. Industry portal C114 puts the planned total at 12,992 satellites. The company began deploying the constellation in late 2024. On August 4, a Long March 8A rocket launched the 23rd group of nine satellites.