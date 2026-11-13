Anduril tests infrared sensor in orbit to track satellites

Ars Technica reports that on November 10, US defense tech company Anduril Industries announced the successful demonstration of an orbital sensor meant to track satellites in Earth’s shadow. The infrared instrument sits on the Anduril-216 satellite, which launched in July. Anduril paid for the project itself.

The sensor works in the long-wave infrared range and picks up the heat that spacecraft emit, so it does not need sunlight to see them. Gokul Subramanian, Anduril’s senior vice president of engineering, called the instrument’s wide dynamic range its main strength, meaning it can distinguish bright and dim objects at the same time. The Sun rarely limits its view, he said, so the sensor can see objects in complete darkness.

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The sensor targets a gap in current satellite tracking. US military and commercial data providers follow satellites using a network of radars and optical sensors on the ground and in space. In Earth’s shadow, though, such systems can temporarily lose a satellite that is maneuvering at that moment. That matters to the US Space Force, which tracks satellites to spot threatening moves by adversaries and to warn operators of collision risks.

Adam Thurn, Anduril’s vice president and general manager of orbital systems, said the US has no ground sensors on adversaries’ territory. During eclipse periods, it has to rely mostly on visible-light sensors, which cannot see satellites that the Sun does not light. The infrared sensor should close that gap, according to Thurn. Engineers built it on imaging technology that Anduril uses in its autonomous weapons. Earlier this year, Anduril also acquired ExoAnalytic Solutions, one of the commercial satellite-tracking companies.

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Anduril-216 orbits about 590 km (366 miles) above Earth and spends roughly a third of each orbit in darkness. Those night passes are where the infrared instrument can show what it can do. Apex Space, a startup, built the satellite’s platform, and it launched in July on a SpaceX rideshare mission.

Besides the sensor, the satellite carries a compute module and a power-management system that can be adapted to different missions. The module is designed to combine data from different types of sensors, such as infrared and visible-light imagers, and generate tracking solutions on its own, without analysis from the ground.

Anduril has released just one image from the instrument: the Moon above Earth’s horizon, seen in infrared. Thurn described it as a small taste of what the sensor can do. The instrument can capture both unresolved and resolved imagery, he said, which suggests it could also inspect other satellites if it flew close enough.

For now, Anduril is optimizing the sensor for low Earth orbit, though it could work in other orbits and eventually near the Moon, Thurn noted. Other companies are also interested in orbital surveillance. In August, for example, Astranis introduced the Perceptor platform for watching the geostationary orbit.

Anduril does not plan to build its own satellite production line, Subramanian said. Instead, it expects to buy third-party platforms and fit them with sensors and compute modules for different missions. For now, the company collects orbital situational data to sell to the US military rather than selling satellites or sensors to the government. Still, Subramanian added, Anduril is not offering the system on the open market at present, though that could change.