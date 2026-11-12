Ukrainian internet provider Everest alleges pressure from Economic Security Bureau detectives

On November 10, Everest, an internet and cable TV provider based in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia and Khmelnitskyi, published a video appeal by lawyer Serhii Olshtynskyi, who represents the Everest trademark, co-owners Everest,llc. The applicants ask that a criminal case, which the Territorial Office of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU) in Vinnytsia Region has been running for more than 25 months, be closed and that the conduct of its detectives be reviewed.

The appeal is addressed to the President of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Embassy of the State of Israel in Ukraine. According to the lawyer, the document itself is dated October 30.

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Companies operating under the Everest trademark have provided internet access and cable television services in the cities of Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi since 2011. Olshtynskyi says some of them are classified as critical infrastructure and none of them owes money to the state budget.

The ESBU’s Territorial Office in Vinnytsia Region opened the case the applicants want closed on September 16, 2024. It is being investigated under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which covers intentional tax evasion on an especially large scale. The case concerns officials of companies that use the Everest trademark, including TRK Everest LLC. In the applicants’ view, the investigation was based on assumptions drawn from the bureau’s own analytical materials rather than on an expert opinion. According to the company, no one has been served with a notice of suspicion in that time.

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The lawyer says detectives pressured witnesses: they threatened them, restricted their access to legal counsel and pushed them to sign testimony that was untrue. According to him, officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Vinnytsia Region and of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine were brought in to question those witnesses and serve them with summonses. The applicants add that investigators also contacted the companies’ counterparties and plan to arrange the questioning of more than 600 heads of apartment building co-owners’ associations. They are convinced that the aim was to push partners into ending their cooperation with Everest.

Some of these episodes have already reached the courts. On January 30, 2026, the Vinnytsia City Court removed ESBU detective Andrii Vasiukov from the investigation, the appeal states. In addition, one of the witnesses filed a complaint about pressure with the SBI’s Territorial Department located in the city of Khmelnytskyi, and a separate criminal case was opened there following a court ruling of September 22, 2025.

Law enforcement agencies already investigated a similar case involving the Everest companies in 2021. That tax evasion case was closed in October of the same year for lack of the elements of a crime, Olshtynskyi stresses.

The applicants demand that the Prosecutor General’s Office and the regional prosecutor’s office close the current case as well. Before that, they ask for a review of the case file under the July 21, 2025 decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on a moratorium on unjustified business inspections. They also ask that information about possible offenses by officials be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

A separate part of the appeal concerns Mykola Spektor, an Israeli citizen who, according to the lawyer, has been investing in Ukraine’s economy since 2002. The applicants ask the Embassy of Israel to use diplomatic means to help protect his rights, citing the 2010 Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the State of Israel on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments. The appeal is not a notice of an investment dispute, but Spektor reserves the right to use international protection mechanisms, Olshtynskyi emphasized.

The full appeal runs 22 minutes and is available as a video on YouTube.

Звернення ТМ ЕВЕРЕСТ до Президента, ОГП, Вінницької прокуратури, ДБР і Посольства Ізраїлю

Watch this video on YouTube