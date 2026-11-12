Ukraine’s media regulator registers seven new Lux radio stations

Ukraine’s media regulator, the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting, added 29 media outlets to its register on November 12. Among linear media, meaning TV channels and radio stations, the Lux radio group picked up the most registrations with seven, Ukrainian media watchdog Detector Media reports.

The group’s new stations are Lux FM Lady, Lux FM RnB, Lux FM Auto, First FM, Lux FM K-POP, K Pop and Lux FM Anekdot. The regulator also registered Novyi Khrystyianskyi, a religious TV channel based in Kharkiv.

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Seven non-linear media services made it into the register too. All of them are channels on YouTube, Telegram or TikTok: Magic Five, FC Respublika, FC Titan Kyiv and Ararat World Fighting Championship on YouTube, Novaline.fm on Telegram, plus Korysnyi Futbol and Ararat WFC on TikTok. One applicant, D. V. Chumachenko, was turned down because the application contained incomplete information.

The regulator registered six online outlets as well. These are the websites Charlie Tango Media, Zvirobii Media, the Kryvbas On-line news agency, UNMR, Kamianske City Site 5692 and Innovatsii ta Ekonomika.

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Eight print outlets were registered that day. Four of them are academic journals published by Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University, covering ecology, inclusive education, computer technology, and biology and medicine. Another, the children’s literary almanac Bukovynska Lastivka, was registered by the Chernivtsi regional branch of the Prosvita society. The remaining three are the journal Taurida Scientific Herald. Series: Psychology, the research collection Mathematical and Software Support for Intelligent Systems, and the journal Theriologia Ukrainica.

At its previous meeting on October 29, the council registered 20 media outlets and rejected ten applications.