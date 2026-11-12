SWEET.TV opens casting for season three of Ukraine’s The Traitors

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«Зрадники» на SWEET.TV

Ukrainian streaming service SWEET.TV is casting season three of Zradnyky, its local version of the psychological reality show The Traitors. Applications opened as soon as the tenth and final episode of season two went live, the company’s press office said.

Would-be players can apply through an online form. The team wants as varied a cast as possible: people with different personalities, professions, backgrounds and outlooks on life, said showrunner Olena Krychkovska. “A competitive spirit, charisma, a sense of humor and the ability to show emotion all matter to us,” she said. Krychkovska added that what makes each season of Zradnyky special is how unpredictable the players are, the choices they make and the way they interact.

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The new casting call coincides with the previous season’s finale. Season two premiered on the platform on September 17, and five contestants made it to the last stage: Dmytro Moroziuk, Dmytro Varvaruk, Alina Kovalska, Oleksii Dernov and Vlad Hoshuk. In the final episode they face a challenge built around the four elements: earth, water, air and fire. The episode is available only on SWEET.TV.

SWEET.TV calls season two of Zradnyky one of the most talked-about projects on its platform. According to the company, viewers followed every vote, came up with theories about players’ hidden motives and argued on social media, Threads included, over which contestants could be trusted.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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