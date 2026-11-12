MEGOGO to air final UEFA Nations League group-stage rounds

Ukrainian streaming service MEGOGO will broadcast rounds five and six of the UEFA Nations League from November 12 to 17. The matches will decide who reaches the League A quarter-finals, which teams move up a tier and which head to the promotion/relegation play-offs, the company’s press office said.

Every match is available on MEGOGO’s streaming platform with the MEGOPACK, MEGOPACK Y, MEGOPACK N+S and Sport subscriptions, as well as on the MEGOGO Football TV channels. The service is the tournament’s exclusive broadcaster in Ukraine, having secured the rights to the 2026/27 season. Its MEGOGO SPORT channel will also carry at least one live match on every matchday.

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Ukraine play in Group B2 of League B and finish the group stage with two games in four days. The team travel to Northern Ireland on November 14 and face Georgia on November 17. Both matches kick off at 9:45 p.m. Kyiv time, and MEGOGO will add studio shows to the broadcasts. These games will also be available with the TV + Movies subscription and free of charge on MEGOGO SPORT, which airs on Ukraine’s T2 digital terrestrial network and on cable.

Ukraine’s final standing is still undecided. MEGOGO commentator and presenter Vitalii Kravchenko says the team could either win promotion to League A or drop into League C. He called Groups A1 and A2, where first place is still up for grabs, the most interesting. In Group A4, Denmark, Wales and Norway are still fighting for second place and a quarter-final spot.

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November 12 brings Italy vs France in League A. Kick-off is at 9:45 p.m. Kyiv time, the MEGOGO studio show starts at 9:10 p.m., and Volodymyr Zvierov and Serhii Lukianenko will commentate. Spain host England at the same time on November 15, a game Kravchenko considers the highlight of both rounds. Spain won the first meeting 3–2 and have never lost at Madrid’s Metropolitano stadium, where the national team will play for the fourth time. The studio will also be on air at half-time and after the match, with Oleksandr Novak and Nazarii Shmihil on commentary.

On November 16, Jürgen Klopp’s Germany meet the Netherlands. The Dutch squad is expected to include Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, both of whom Klopp coached at Liverpool. The match starts at 9:45 p.m., the studio show at 9:10 p.m., and Vitalii Kravchenko and Volodymyr Kobelkov will commentate.

The group stage ends on November 17. The League A quarter-finals and the promotion/relegation play-offs are scheduled for March 25–30, 2027, and the finals for June 9–13, 2027.