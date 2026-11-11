US startup raises $20 million for self-assembling spacecraft

Rendezvous Robotics, a startup based in Golden, Colorado, announced a $20 million seed round on October 28. MaC Venture Capital and Toyota Ventures led the round. The money will go toward the next generation of its spacecraft, flight demonstrations and team growth.

The University of Michigan Endowment, Astera, Industrious Ventures, Humbition and NextView Ventures also took part. Existing investors Aurelia Foundry, ATX Venture Partners and Mana Ventures backed the company again.

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The startup is working around a basic limit of launch. Most spacecraft are designed to fit inside the payload fairing, the protective shell at the nose of the rocket that encloses the cargo. That forces compromises on power generation, computing, antenna size and heat dissipation before a spacecraft ever leaves the ground, even as demand for all of them keeps growing.

CEO Joe Landon told Payload that the industry isn’t looking for smaller, less powerful spacecraft. “Nobody is talking about making satellites smaller and less capable,” he said. “Everyone wants more power, more heat dissipation, bigger antennas, more sensitive communications. But we can’t get there until we learn to build in space itself.”

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Rendezvous Robotics proposes a different approach: a spacecraft built from compact, independent tile-shaped modules. The tiles launch separately, then maneuver, align and join into a single structure on their own in orbit, and that structure can be rearranged for new missions after launch. The approach grew out of nearly a decade of research by co-founder Ariel Ekblaw at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) under the TESSERAE program. Early generations of TESSERAE have flown on Blue Origin’s suborbital New Shepard rocket and on two missions to the International Space Station (ISS).

Rendezvous Robotics is now developing a new generation of larger independent modules and testing their movement, alignment and assembly on the ground. A series of parabolic flights, in which an aircraft briefly creates weightlessness, is planned for November 2026 to test electromagnetic actuation and module movement. Separately, a final demonstration of fifth-generation TESSERAE aboard the ISS in December will see 32 tiles assemble themselves into a three-dimensional structure.

The demonstration mission is planned for low Earth orbit no earlier than April 2028. Seven independent modules are meant to join into one spacecraft, separate, and reassemble in a different configuration without any external robotic help. The company calls it a first of its kind and has already reserved a spot on a rideshare launch, where the modules will fly with other payloads.

Modularity brings a practical benefit as well. An operator can reconfigure a spacecraft, add modules or replace faulty ones in orbit instead of building and launching a new craft. Landon said servicing today is limited to extending a satellite’s life, while Rendezvous’s system can reconfigure itself into the best available arrangement if it is damaged. He also suggested the company could eventually keep a depot of modules in orbit to supply spare parts on demand.