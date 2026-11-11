SpaceX could have 5 GW of AI data centers in orbit by 2028

SpaceX will put roughly 10,000 Nvidia server racks into orbit by 2028 for its Starmind data centers, GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu expects. Together they would add up to 5 gigawatts of AI computing capacity, Wccftech reports.

The racks in question are Vera Rubin NVL72 systems that Nvidia is adapting for space. Pu calls the space version Kessel and describes it as a compact take on the ground-based NVL72, with the hardware laid out horizontally. That shrinks the rack from the usual 48 rack units (48U) to 9U, or about 40 cm tall instead of more than 2 meters. The low profile keeps the payload stable during a rocket launch.

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Each Rubin GPU in a Kessel rack will dissipate roughly 4,000 watts, by Pu’s estimate. That is well above what rumors suggest for Nvidia’s standard ground-based GPUs. The analyst also mentions a 60-layer midplane board with Amphenol Paladin connectors, at an average price above $20,000. A single-loop liquid cooling system will carry heat from the hardware to external radiators.

The space racks are meant for Starmind, a satellite constellation that SpaceX wants to turn into orbital data centers. The company hopes the project will get around one of the main constraints on AI growth: power consumption. According to SpaceX, the first satellites in the series, AI1, are each designed for a 250-kilowatt compute payload. SpaceX brought in Nvidia to work on them, and Elon Musk describes the satellite as “an optimized Vera Rubin NVL72 computer.” The next generation, Pu believes, will support 350 to 400 kilowatts of peak compute power.

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Pu does not assess how well the satellites can be cooled. Musk addressed that in early November. He said an aluminum radiator in space can radiate 1,300 watts of heat per square meter because the surrounding temperature is extremely low.

SpaceX plans to launch thousands of these satellites, and in October it released a video showing what the full Starmind constellation will look like. With it, the company is targeting a market estimated at $28.5 trillion. Musk believes the real figure could be significantly larger.