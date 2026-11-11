Kyivstar aims to become Ukraine’s AI leader, CEO says

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Президент Київстару Олександр Комаров

Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, wants to become the country’s leading player in artificial intelligence, both in customer service and in infrastructure. President and CEO Oleksandr Komarov set out the goal while presenting the company’s results for the third quarter of 2026.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. 3Q26 Results Presentation | Friday 6th November 2026

Komarov said the operator already has its own vision for AI. “I believe now is exactly the time to start,” he said.

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Kyivstar’s AI push rests on three pillars. The first is a large language model (LLM) that the operator is building together with Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation. In March 2026, the model was named Siaivo. “We have gained access to the first Ukrainian datasets, so the process is underway,” Komarov said.

The second pillar is sovereign AI infrastructure, which Komarov believes should sit close to Ukrainian users. Kyivstar is ready to put its data centers, experience and expertise to work on it. Back in June 2026, Kyivstar, its largest shareholder VEON and Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture signed a memorandum of intent to create a sovereign AI data center in Ukraine. The document was signed at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdańsk.

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Komarov named modern cloud technology as the third pillar. Kyivstar strengthened its position in that segment by buying cloud provider GigaCloud.

Komarov also explained why the company is not shelving these projects until the war ends. Kyivstar chose to grow rather than wait, he said. He pushed back on the view that building AI infrastructure makes no sense in current conditions. Such infrastructure can be protected, he argued, and the risks reduced by bringing in investment, including from abroad. Another reason to start now, in his view, is that sovereignty is an important factor in decisions made in Ukraine.

As for the results themselves, Kyivstar’s revenue grew 26.5% in the third quarter of 2026 to UAH 15.6 billion. EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 18.7% to UAH 8.4 billion. Net profit came to $99 million, compared with a net loss of $89 million in the third quarter of 2025.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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