Chinese researchers hit 81.92 Tbps over fiber with no optical amplifiers

Researchers at Peking University and their partners have built a single photonic platform for optical links of any length, from connections inside data centers to long-haul routes spanning thousands of kilometers. Nature Communications published the work on November 5.

In the first experiment, the team sent data over 1 km of single-mode fiber without a single optical amplifier. The link carried 256 channels, each on its own wavelength, and each ran at 320 Gbps. That adds up to 81.92 Tbps. This is a raw figure, meaning it includes the overhead used for error correction. It is far below the 3.2 Pbps that Chinese engineers reached on commercial hardware in October. But the new study was testing something else: whether a short link can run with no amplifiers at all.

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Until now, short and long optical links have been built on different principles. Data centers mostly rely on intensity modulation with direct detection, which is simpler and cheaper but uses spectrum less efficiently. Long-haul networks use coherent transmission, where the receiver reads the phase of the optical signal as well as its intensity, so each channel carries more data. Because of that split, a signal may have to be converted from optical to electrical and back where the two kinds of network meet.

Beijing-based SiFotonics Technologies and the Institute of Semiconductors of the Chinese Academy of Sciences worked on the platform alongside Peking University. It handles coherent transmission at any distance thanks to a hybrid external-cavity laser. The laser’s gain section is made of indium phosphide, while the cavity is silicon nitride, a material with very low optical loss. The laser delivers up to 70 mW of optical power with a linewidth below 1 kHz, and its wavelength can be tuned across a 102 nm range. It converts up to 13.7% of the electricity it draws into light. Silicon photonic transmitters and receivers work alongside the laser.

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A second set of experiments covered long distances. These were lab tests too: the signal was sent repeatedly around a loop of 55 km fiber spans, this time with optical amplifiers. At 184 Gbps per channel the data traveled 4,400 km. At 368 Gbps it reached 1,375 km.

The platform can also switch between channels quickly. The laser changes its operating frequency in under 5 microseconds, and data transmission recovers in about 14 microseconds. That speed could help in networks with shifting loads, where traffic has to move from congested channels to free ones.

For now this is a lab demonstration, not a ready replacement for existing equipment. Pushing speeds higher will take faster modulators and lower losses in the transmitter, the authors say. Other research groups in China are working on long-distance optical links as well: researchers recently set a distance record for data transmission over hollow-core fiber, a different type of fiber from the one used in this study.