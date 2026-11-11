China Sets Distance Record for Hollow-Core Fiber Transmission

The South China Morning Post reports that China Telecom, fiber maker YOFC and ZTE sent data over hollow-core optical fiber across 1,007.48 km in real time. China Telecom calls it a distance record for this type of fiber.

Hollow-core fiber (HCF) guides light through a core filled with air or gas instead of solid glass. In glass, a signal travels at about 200,000 km/s, roughly a third slower than in a vacuum. Through gas it moves faster, so latency between distant network nodes drops.

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The team sent data both ways at once over a single fiber, 64 Tb/s in each direction for 128 Tb/s in total. Each wavelength carried 800 Gb/s. A one-way trip along the whole link took 3.43 ms. Ordinary fiber needs about 5 ms over the same distance, so latency fell by roughly 30%.

To make a link this long work, manufacturers had to suppress light absorption caused by carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide in the operating wavelength bands. The test used standard off-the-shelf telecom equipment.

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Faster links between distant data centers could take pressure off networks serving AI systems. Others are working on network capacity too: in March, Japan’s NTT built a backbone optical fiber that carries four times more data at the same cable thickness.

Unusual fiber designs are drawing interest beyond telecom as well. In September, Swedish and UK researchers built a flat fiber called HARFF that is 1,000 times more sensitive to pressure than a round one. They want to embed it in drones and bridges.