Starlink Unveils Mini 2 Terminal With Removable Battery

Starlink has opened preorders for its Mini 2 terminal, but only by invitation and only for select customers in the US. More customers and countries will follow soon, the company says.

The big change is a removable 71 Wh battery, which the first-generation Mini never had. Starlink says it keeps the terminal running for up to 4.5 hours, and a spare, sold separately, can be swapped in. The battery charges over USB-C at 60 W and has an indicator that shows its charge level. Where the original Mini runs on a DC power cable, the Mini 2 runs on either the battery or USB-C.

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Besides the terminal and its stand, the box includes the battery, a 60 W charger and a 3-meter USB-C cable. The terminal has a physical power button. Starlink puts the time to get online at about 60 seconds.

The Mini 2 is 23.1 mm thick and rated IP67 for protection against dust and water. Starlink describes the design as thinner and tougher than the first generation. The terminal measures 263 by 314 mm and weighs 1.6 kg with the battery and stand, of which the battery accounts for 490 g. The built-in Wi-Fi 6 covers up to 167 square meters, and a standard 1/4-20 camera thread lets you mount it on a tripod.

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News of the battery first surfaced in spring. In May, researcher Jinwei Zhao found a line in Starlink firmware related to battery parameters, including charge level.

In July, Ukrainian engineer Oleg Kutkov shared Mini 2 specs based on leaked data. At the time, the leak pointed to a built-in battery charged over USB-C, with its capacity still unknown. Starlink has now put the number at 71 Wh.