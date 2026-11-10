Skydance to offer HBO Max and Paramount+ bundle in early 2027

Skydance plans to offer viewers a single subscription to HBO Max and Paramount+ in early 2027, its third-quarter letter to shareholders says. The company published the letter on November 9 alongside its financial results and called the bundle a first step toward one combined service.

The letter gives no price, exact launch date or list of countries. Skydance says it will share details about the bundle and its streaming strategy in the coming months. CEO David Ellison only said the company will phase in new pricing plans gradually, based on consumer feedback.

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Ellison told analysts on a call that the bundle is a first step toward unifying the two services. In his words, HBO Max and Paramount+ complement each other because their audiences differ, both by subscriber group and by region of the US. Skydance had already confirmed on October 6 that HBO Max, Paramount+ and Discovery+ would eventually become one service.

A single service is a long-term goal. At a press event marking the Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition, Ellison said unifying the services would take time, and that in the near term they will stay separate. Meanwhile, Skydance wants to align the back-end systems of both services within a year of the deal closing, meaning by roughly October 2027. Integrating Pluto TV with Paramount+ took about 18 months, and this time the company expects to move faster.

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Skydance did not say whether it will keep other bundles that include these services. HBO Max, for example, has long been offered in a package with Disney+ and Hulu. Ellison did signal on an investor call, however, that the company will review whether such deals benefit shareholders.

Together the two services have 203 million subscribers worldwide, the company says. That figure includes HBO subscribers, and people who pay for both services are counted twice. Discovery+ is not included.

Both services have belonged to one company since October 6, when Paramount Skydance completed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery for $110 billion. The new company is called Skydance.