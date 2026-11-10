Seagate Launches Drive Where HDD and SSD Appear as One

On November 10, Seagate announced sales of its external FireCuda Forge drive, the first device built on the company’s new Alkemi platform. Versions with an 8TB or 20TB hard disk drive (HDD) cost $699 and $899, and the solid-state drive (SSD) is bought separately.

According to Seagate, Alkemi analyzes how a person works with data. It automatically keeps the most-used files on the SSD and leaves the rest on the HDD. The operating system sees both drives as one disk, so users don’t have to sort files by hand.

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Combining an HDD with solid-state memory is not new. The Verge notes that Seagate has sold hybrid drives with built-in flash memory for decades. What is new in the Forge is that users pick and install the SSD themselves, and can later swap the HDD for a larger one. Network-attached storage (NAS) systems also use an SSD as a cache, but Seagate says the Forge works differently.

Seagate | FireCuda Forge: Strength in storage

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The drive connects over USB4. Seagate rates it at up to 2,500MB/s for reads and up to 2,000MB/s for writes. It is built for Windows 11 and macOS 26 and later. The company aims it at gaming, streaming, and video recording and editing, and the case has programmable RGB lighting.

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Seagate requires the SSD to be an M.2 2280 NVMe drive with PCIe 3.0 or newer and a capacity of up to 1TB. Read and write speeds must be at least 2,400MB/s and 2,000MB/s. Seagate also recommends an SSD with a DRAM cache.

The drive is on sale in Seagate’s online store and through authorized partners. The Verge names Newegg and Best Buy among them. The outlet says the current memory shortage will significantly raise the Forge’s final cost once the SSD is added.

Meanwhile, other storage media are in development too, not just HDDs and SSDs. On October 5, Microsoft finished its Project Silica research and opened up its glass data-storage technology to other companies.