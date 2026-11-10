Kyivstar launches RCS business messaging, Android-only for now

Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar has opened a new bulk messaging channel for its corporate clients: RCS (Rich Communication Services). Businesses can message Kyivstar subscribers as well as customers of Ukraine’s other mobile operators, but only devices running Android 5.0 or later will receive the messages, the company said.

RCS is a messaging protocol that builds on standard SMS. Unlike texts, RCS messages travel over the internet and can carry multimedia content. The standard is maintained by the GSMA, the mobile industry association, which approved RCS 4.0 in March with support for video calls launched from a chat.

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An RCS campaign arrives under the company’s own name, and the recipient sees its name, logo and a verification badge. The sender profile can hold a banner, a short business description, a phone number, an email address and a website. The message itself can include an image, text, a link and a button that opens a chosen page. Recipients don’t need to install anything — the message opens in the phone’s default messaging app.

Kyivstar offers two ways to send RCS messages. Companies can run campaigns themselves on the ADWISOR platform, launching a bulk send whenever it suits them. Alternatively, messages can go out automatically through an API, triggered by customer actions or scheduled for a set date. Pricing depends on the plan a business picks.

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The operator says the service suits businesses that regularly reach customers through mobile messages. That includes retail, online stores, banks and other financial institutions, hotels and restaurants, and logistics companies. Promotional messages can only go to subscribers who have given prior consent, as the law requires.

iPhone owners can’t receive RCS campaigns yet. Kyivstar explains that RCS on Apple devices requires solutions and support from operating system developers and mobile operators, and those conditions haven’t been met in Ukraine. Back in May, Ukrainian operators gave no timeline for bringing RCS to iPhone.

For Kyivstar, RCS becomes one more business messaging channel alongside SMS and messaging apps.