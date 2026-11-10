Kyivstar Bundles YouTube Premium Lite Into Select Plans at No Extra Cost

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Абоненти «Київстару» отримали YouTube Premium Lite у межах тарифу

Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar says it is the first carrier in the country to build YouTube Premium Lite into its plan lineup. On select plans, subscribers can switch it on as a “Superpower” — Kyivstar’s name for a perk that comes with the plan — at no extra cost.

The other route is to buy YouTube Premium Lite as a standalone paid add-on in the My Kyivstar app. That costs 85 UAH a month, charged to the subscriber’s mobile account. Kyivstar set that price in September, and it hasn’t changed. Both options are available now.

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YouTube Premium Lite is the cheaper tier of YouTube Premium. It removes ads from most YouTube videos but leaves out YouTube Music Premium. Kyivstar subscribers can also sign up for the full YouTube Premium in the operator’s app and pay from their mobile account. The company announced its partnership with Google on that subscription in August 2025, and in September 2026 it changed the price and payment terms.

Kyivstar calls the Premium Lite launch the next step in its partnership with Google. Illia Polshakov, the company’s director of new business development, said the operator wants to make popular global products more accessible and better value for Ukrainians. Ozan Aslan, its director of mass-market business development, pointed to another advantage: using the service without paying for mobile data.

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“This offer gives viewers more ways to watch their favorite content flexibly,” said Tetiana Lukyniuk, director of Google in Ukraine. Kyivstar lists the plans that include the subscription as a Superpower on its website.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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