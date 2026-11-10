Japanese startup aims to end OLED TV reliance on iridium

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Компанія Kyulux розробляє новий матеріал для OLED-дисплеїв
Компанія Kyulux розробляє новий матеріал для OLED-дисплеїв, у якому не використовуються рідкісні метали. (Nikkei Asia / Kyulux)

Nikkei Asia reports that Japanese startup Kyulux, a spinout of Kyushu University, plans to start mass production of a new OLED material as early as 2028. The material needs no precious metals. South Korea’s LG Display backs the startup.

The material, called Hyperfluorescence, is what emits light in an OLED panel. It combines two technologies, which gives it high color purity and luminous efficiency. The latter cuts power consumption. Kyushu University Professor Chihaya Adachi, a Kyulux co-founder, developed the key technology behind it. In September, Adachi received the Clarivate Citation Laureates award, often seen as a precursor to the Nobel Prize, for the impact of his research, including how often it is cited.

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Today’s OLED materials often rely on compounds containing iridium. Thanks to its corrosion resistance and other properties, the rare metal is widely used, from chips and electronics to aerospace. More than 80% of the global iridium supply is mined in South Africa, which constrains availability, and prices have climbed further amid tensions in the Middle East. Dropping iridium could cut material costs and make supply more stable.

Kyulux is still raising money to bring the material to market. As of November 6, it had raised a total of 8.5 billion yen ($53.8 million). Investors include LG Display, one of the world’s largest OLED panel makers, and Samsung Venture Investment, the venture arm of the Samsung Group. SMBC Capital Partners, a fund affiliated with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, has also invested. LG and Samsung had backed the startup earlier as well.

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Kyulux has signed a joint development agreement with LG Display, and the two companies are evaluating products and working on other initiatives. Of the three primary OLED colors, red, green and blue, the startup aims to bring green and red materials to TV panels. Its goal is to put the technology into products around 2029.

To prepare for mass production, the startup struck a capital and business alliance with Japanese chemical maker Nippon Soda in 2024. It is now accelerating work on its own production base.

Separately, RTINGS found edge damage in OLED TVs with LG Display panels. The defect appears over time along the screen edges.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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