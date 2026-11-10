Anthropic on November 9 upgraded its most powerful AI models, Claude Fable and Claude Mythos, to version 5.2. They generate output up to 30% faster than their predecessors and cost less to use.

Both run on the same underlying model and differ only in their safeguards. Fable 5.2 blocks high-risk cybersecurity and biology requests, so it is open to all users. Mythos 5.2 has no such restrictions and is limited to organizations vetted by Anthropic.

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Fable 5.2 doesn’t reject a blocked request outright. An earlier Opus model answers it instead. Blocks are down about 55% from Fable 5.1, according to the company. AI agents have already been used in the kind of cyberattacks these blocks target. In August, hackers convinced the Cursor agent that a break-in was only a simulation and used it to attack seven companies.

An experiment by one Anthropic engineer shows how Fable 5.2 handles coding. He asked the model to build a prototype operating system, starting from an empty folder. Fable 5.2 coordinated more than 1,000 subagents that wrote, tested and reviewed code around the clock for eight days. The result boots on a laptop and has disk, keyboard and network drivers, file storage, a windowed interface, a login screen and an installer. Coding agents are already in everyday use, and smart TV owners now rely on Claude Code to strip out ads.

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A similar team of 1,000 Fable 5.2 agents formalized the proof of Fermat’s Last Theorem in Lean, rewriting it in a form a computer can check step by step. The agents finished in 30 hours. An earlier research version of Claude needed 11 days. Working with circuit board maker Diode, the model also designed three electronic devices: a home voice-assistant hub, a USB speakerphone and a handheld virtual pet. All three worked without electrical modifications.

In theoretical physics, Anthropic says Fable 5.2 solved two open problems involving black holes and quantum gravity. Mythos 5.2, meanwhile, developed a method for predicting the structure of the protein shell of adeno-associated viruses, which are used to deliver gene therapies. In testing, the method accurately modeled 28 of 34 shells.

Anthropic calls Mythos 5.2 its most capable model for finding software vulnerabilities. On the company’s internal CVE Rediscovery test, it found 10.2% more vulnerabilities than Opus 5.5 and 14.4% more than Mythos 5.1. A footnote adds that on Anthropic’s other evaluations, the capability is roughly on par with Opus 5.5.

Fable 5.2 is available now on all platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. It costs $8 per million input tokens and $40 per million output tokens. Tokens are the chunks of text used to measure requests and responses. An optional fast mode doubles the price and generates output up to 2.5 times faster. Anthropic still recommends Opus 5.5 for everyday tasks, even though the new models beat it on nearly every test the company ran.