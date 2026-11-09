Ukrainian industry group proposes cross-carrier hunt for SIMs Russia could misuse

The Internet Association of Ukraine (InAU), an industry group of internet and telecom companies, is urging the government to track down suspicious SIM cards by pooling data from all of the country’s mobile networks. On November 9, it sent the proposal to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the State Special Communications Service, telecom regulator NCEC and the National Security and Defense Council.

The letter warns that Russia may use cards from Ukrainian carriers for sabotage and to keep its strike weapons running. These SIMs sit inside GSM/LTE modems, routers, multichannel communication gear and other devices, some of which can be used to control equipment remotely. The hard part is that such schemes can span several networks at once. A single device may hold cards from different carriers, subscriber identifiers change constantly, and groups of devices work in sync. Each carrier only sees what happens on its own network, so it may have no reason to suspect a threat. InAU believes the patterns would become visible if technical data from several carriers were analyzed together.

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To make that happen, the association wants the government to name a lead agency to coordinate the effort and set up an interagency working group. It would include the digital ministry, the State Special Communications Service, NCEC, the SBU security service, the National Police, other agencies and mobile carriers.

The group would agree on red flags. InAU lists a large number of SIM cards in one or a few devices, a single device cycling through many different cards, unusually frequent SIM swaps, and large batches of SIMs going active at the same time. The criteria should also account for legitimate machine-to-machine (M2M/IoT) equipment that exchanges data automatically. Suspicious cases should get a second check to avoid false alarms, the association adds.

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Carriers would share these indicators with each other quickly and pass them on to law enforcement and security agencies. Matching indicators across networks could reveal linked anomalies.

InAU also wants clear rules on who receives the data, on what legal grounds, how it is transferred, used and stored, and how to respond to a detected threat. Every mechanism must comply with laws on personal data protection and the confidentiality of communications. The association insists that sharing technical indicators between carriers must be kept strictly separate from access to information that can identify a specific subscriber. That access, it says, should only be granted on proper legal grounds.

Once the organizational and legal model is settled, InAU proposes considering a pilot with the major mobile carriers and government agencies. It stresses that its plan does not involve mandatory ID checks for prepaid subscribers, caps on how many SIM cards one person can own, or extra paperwork for legitimate M2M/IoT customers. The association says it is ready to help work out the details.