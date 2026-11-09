Not just burn-in: LG Display OLED TVs suffer edge damage over time

Review site RTINGS has published the results of an accelerated aging test on 19 OLED TVs. Each set ran for 18,000 hours, roughly ten years of use in a typical American household. In 14 of the 16 models from 2020–2023 with WOLED panels made by LG Display, the edges of the screen were damaged.

WOLED is the type of OLED panel LG Display manufactures. LG isn’t the only brand that uses it, so the test also included Sony and Vizio sets. The rival QD-OLED technology comes from Samsung Display, and the three TVs with those panels came through with their edges intact. Whether newer LG Display panels are affected is still unknown: the only 2023 model RTINGS tested was the LG G3 OLED.

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The researchers call the defect “edge rot.” The name comes from how it looks: dead pixels and other visible damage along the borders of the screen resemble mold on a wall. On some TVs it’s barely noticeable, while on others it clearly degrades the picture. RTINGS also showed the same damage on an LG GX from 2020 and an LG C1 from 2021 that its own staff use at home under normal conditions.

What sets this defect apart from burn-in is its cause. It doesn’t depend on how long a static image stays on screen, and watching varied content won’t prevent it. According to the researchers, that points to panel design and manufacturing rather than to how owners use their TVs. Burn-in itself was the focus of an earlier RTINGS comparison in August, which found that modern OLED TVs burn in just like the 2017 LG C7.

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Panels from LG Display’s earlier WBC generation fared worst. Nine of the ten TVs with these panels developed damage. RTINGS rated it severe in five cases, significant in three and mild in one. The 2022 LG A2 OLED was the only WBC set left unaffected.

The newer WBE panels did better, but they weren’t spared either. Five of six TVs showed edge damage: one severe, two significant and two mild. The 2023 LG G3 OLED kept its edges intact, and apart from burn-in from 18,000 hours of running CNN, its panel had no other flaws.

The QD-OLED sets, the Samsung S95B, Sony A95K and Samsung S95C, showed no edge damage and not a single dead pixel. Still, the authors stress that three units are too few to call the technology immune to the defect. QD-OLED also arrived on the market later than WOLED, so there is less data on how it holds up over many years.

RTINGS discussed the possible causes with industry experts. One theory links edge rot to the protective layers of OLED panels, which keep moisture and other substances away from the sensitive organic materials. If that barrier is flawed or breaks down over time, moisture gets in and damages the panel locally. Another possibility is contamination that gets into the panel during manufacturing and eventually kills individual pixels. Pinning down the exact cause would require examining the panels’ internal layers under a microscope, which is beyond what the RTINGS lab can currently do.

LG Electronics and LG Display said they are aware of the issue. According to the companies, it can occur in a very small number of OLED products after prolonged exposure to high temperatures, humidity or other harsh conditions, and shouldn’t appear under normal everyday viewing. LG added that it continuously improves its panel design and manufacturing processes. In August, for instance, LG Display introduced FLiPP, a method for making OLED panels without metal masks.

Samsung Display, which in September unveiled a 10,000-nit panel for smartphones, credits QD-OLED’s reliability to its thin-film encapsulation technology. The company says it blocks moisture from entering at the edges of the panel, eliminating the main cause of this kind of damage.

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Following the test, RTINGS now rates the expected reliability of WOLED slightly lower than that of QD-OLED, though it still considers both among the most durable panel types. Burn-in aside, OLED TVs in its tests suffered fewer complete failures overall than LCD TVs. Industry experts say panels made since 2024 have been substantially improved, but there isn’t enough data yet to confirm it, so RTINGS rates newer WOLEDs the same as older ones. The site is already testing LG Display’s Tandem RGB WOLED panels in a new long-term test alongside other OLED TVs from 2025–2026.