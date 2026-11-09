Nokia: AI will drive nearly half of global network traffic by 2035

Global network traffic will grow about 28% a year through 2035, reaching 3,789 exabytes a month — nearly four times today’s level. More than 40% of that will be tied to artificial intelligence, Nokia projects in its annual Global Network Traffic Report 2026.

One exabyte (EB) is a billion gigabytes. AI’s share of the forecast comes to 44%, or roughly 1,681 EB a month, and Nokia splits it in two. The first part is data generated directly by AI applications and the automated workflows built on them. That traffic will grow 60-fold from current levels, at an average of 58% a year, to 987 EB — 26% of all traffic. The second part, 694 EB or 18%, is conventional traffic that appears when AI recommendations change how people behave, such as watching more video or shopping online more often. The rest has nothing to do with AI.

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Enterprise AI traffic will grow faster than consumer AI traffic, at about 59% a year, and overtake it later in the forecast period. By 2035, industrial IoT devices — cameras, autonomous vehicles, drones and sensors — will generate around 70% of it. Nokia singles out physical AI, meaning machines that act in the real world, such as humanoid robots and robotaxis. Their traffic is set to grow 105-fold, to 67 EB a month.

Agentic AI — software that carries out multi-step tasks on a user’s behalf — will grow even faster. Over ten years, its traffic will increase 160-fold to 585 EB a month. Bots already make up a large part of the internet: in June, Cloudflare found that automated traffic had overtaken human traffic for the first time.

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AI will also change where data travels. Around 1,134 EB of AI traffic a month will pass through access networks, the part of the network that connects subscribers to their operator. At the same time, more AI requests will be processed closer to users rather than in large centralized data centers. Nokia attributes the shift to more efficient models, the need for lower latency and the push to keep data within national borders. By 2035, the network edge (9%) and metro core (27%) will handle 36% of the data generated directly by AI services, with regional core networks and central cloud data centers handling the rest.

Nokia flags the uplink — data sent from the user into the network — as a particular challenge for operators. Mobile networks have traditionally been built on the assumption that users mostly download rather than upload. AI apps, however, increasingly capture data from cameras and sensors and stream it raw to the cloud. In cells with the heaviest AI use, the uplink will account for 24% of traffic, and for physical AI the figure exceeds 90%. According to Nokia, once a cell’s uplink runs above 70% capacity during busy hours, latency rises and connections become unstable.

Mobile operators will also increasingly double as home broadband providers. In 2035, fixed wireless access (FWA), which delivers home internet over cellular networks, will make up more than a third of their consumer traffic. Nokia lays out detailed forecasts by region and network type in the full report.

Nokia itself builds equipment for these networks. In October 2025, Nvidia pledged to invest $1 billion in the company, partly to work together on 6G and AI-powered networking. In late October, Nokia and ICEYE also signed a letter of intent with Ukraine’s Defence Ministry to explore building the country its own satellite communications system.