Starlink Rival AST SpaceMobile to Build Its Own Rocket

AST SpaceMobile, the US company building a satellite network that connects directly to ordinary smartphones, announced on November 6 that it will build its own rocket to launch them. The reusable Blacklift is designed to carry up to 20 metric tons to low Earth orbit, with engines supplied by Firefly Aerospace.

Blacklift will launch the company’s BlueBird satellites, which link to phones directly — no extra antennas, no modified handsets. SpaceX’s Starlink Direct to Cell works the same way, and it’s AST SpaceMobile’s main rival. So far, the company has sent 13 satellites to space, the latest three in August. Twelve are operational: BlueBird 7 had to be deorbited in April after an upper-stage failure on Blue Origin’s New Glenn. Eight of the 13 belong to the newer Block 2 generation, each carrying a 223-square-meter antenna — the largest on any commercial satellite in low Earth orbit. At its factory in Midland, Texas, the company is already building spacecraft through BlueBird 51.

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Until now, BlueBirds have flown on SpaceX’s Falcon 9, Blue Origin’s New Glenn and India’s LVM3. After New Glenn’s failure in May, AST SpaceMobile pushed the commercial launch of its service to 2027. The company says an in-house rocket will give it regular access to orbit without those constraints. Blacklift is also meant to complete its vertical integration — a model in which a company both builds its satellites and puts them into orbit itself.

AST SpaceMobile isn’t starting from scratch. Firefly Aerospace will supply engines for the first three rockets and provide engineering support for three years. After that, AST SpaceMobile will build the engines itself at a new US plant under a perpetual Firefly license. Blacklift’s first stage will use Miranda engines, while the upper stage gets Vira, a vacuum-optimized version of Miranda.

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Neither engine has flown in space yet. Both build on the Reaver and Lightning engines that power Firefly’s Alpha rocket. Miranda, which produces about 1,020 kN of thrust, has completed more than 175 hot-fire tests totaling over 4,200 seconds — roughly the equivalent of 20 full first-stage flights, by Firefly’s count. AST SpaceMobile President Scott Wisniewski expects the engine to cut sharply into a rocket development cycle that usually takes five to ten years.

The Firefly deal is worth about $1.3 billion. AST SpaceMobile will pay $250 million for engines for the first three rockets and another $250 million for engineering support. The biggest piece is the license, valued at roughly $800 million: half in cash, the rest in 10 million to 14 million shares of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile is targeting Blacklift’s first launch for late 2028. Each flight will be able to carry up to five BlueBird satellites. For comparison, Falcon 9 can lift up to 22.8 metric tons to low Earth orbit, but only when the first stage is expended. When the booster lands on a drone ship for reuse, its capacity is noticeably lower. The company plans to unveil Blacklift at an event in New York on November 12.

Blacklift will supplement third-party launch providers rather than replace them. Under current agreements, their rockets are set to deploy more than 100 BlueBird satellites in 2027 and 2028.

AST SpaceMobile isn’t the only US company developing a rocket of its own. In late October, startup Cowboy Space unveiled its Big Iron rocket, designed primarily to deploy data centers in orbit. The startup hopes to fill the gap SpaceX is leaving behind: in September, SpaceX stopped taking orders for Falcon 9 launches after 2028.