MEGOGO to stream Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona exclusively in Ukraine

Atlético Madrid host Barcelona at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday, November 8, in the headline fixture of La Liga’s 12th round. In Ukraine, the match will stream exclusively on MEGOGO, a Ukrainian video platform and the league’s official broadcaster in the country.

Kickoff is at 22:00 Kyiv time, with Vadym Shevyakin and Oleksandr Melnychenko on commentary. A pre-match studio show goes on air at 21:30, and its hosts will return at halftime and after the final whistle.

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The game will air on the MEGOGO Futbol Pershyi channel, which is included in the MEGOPACK, MEGOPACK Y, MEGOPACK N+S and Sport subscriptions. It will also be available in the Football subsection of the platform’s Sport section.

This is first against second. Barcelona have won 10 of their opening 11 league matches, with their only defeat coming against Real Madrid (1–2). Atlético trail the Catalans by just two points. It is also a clash of styles: the league’s best attack meets its stingiest defense. Barcelona have scored 46 goals, while Atlético have conceded only eight.

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Shevyakin believes Real Madrid’s win in El Clásico has tightened the title race, and on Sunday two more contenders go head to head. He recalled that last year Atlético knocked Barcelona out of two cup competitions, and that their recent meetings have been unpredictable and decisive. “This match at the Metropolitano won’t settle the fight for the trophy, but it will certainly be the main event and the highlight of the football weekend,” he said.