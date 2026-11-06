Google launches Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash, cuts video generation price by 30%

On November 5, Google made its Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash video generator generally available in the Gemini API and Gemini for business. It’s the first Gemini Omni model to reach general availability. Developers pay $0.07 per second of 720p video, 30% less than with the previous version.

The workflow itself also keeps costs down. You can draft a clip quickly at 360p or 720p, then fix a single detail with a follow-up prompt instead of regenerating the whole video. The best takes can then be upscaled to 1080p or 4K.

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Clips can now run up to 15 seconds. Its predecessor, Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash, launched in late August and topped out at 10 seconds. Length is adjustable in one-second steps, anywhere from 3 to 15 seconds. Google says that’s enough to produce a full ad spot or a short product explainer in a single generation.

Users can steer the output with references: images of characters, products or a visual style, motion clips up to three seconds long, and audio cues. The model holds onto those details from the first frame to the last. Faces, clothing, packaging text and brand colors stay consistent even as the camera angle changes. Google pitches this as a way to turn existing product photos into video ads and virtual try-on clips.

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Finished clips can now be refined in conversation with the model. A follow-up prompt can swap a product or background, change the lighting or weather, or switch the aspect ratio. These edits work across full 15-second clips, so ad variants for different audiences and placements don’t have to be generated from scratch.

Dialogue sounds more natural too, with tighter lip-sync and separate control over each speaker. The model also handles complex, continuous camera moves, such as first-person flythroughs, smooth zoom-outs and orbits around an object, with far fewer unwanted jump cuts.

Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash is rolling out across Google’s products, a little over a week after the company unveiled Gemini 4 Carbon, its most powerful AI model. Anyone with a Google account or Google Workspace can generate 15-second clips in the Google Vids video editor at no extra cost. In the Gemini app, the model is coming to Google AI Ultra subscribers, and it also works in Flow and Google Ads. Every clip carries an invisible SynthID watermark that Google uses to label AI-generated content. Google acknowledges the model still struggles with fast sports action, rapid script changes and complex physics, and says work on those areas is ongoing.