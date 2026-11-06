France drops its per-gigabyte internet traffic tax

France’s per-gigabyte internet traffic tax is dead before it ever took effect. On the evening of November 4, the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, rejected the revenue side of the 2027 draft budget by 458 votes, CommentCaMarche reports. Every amendment adopted over three weeks of debate fell with it, including the €0.055-per-gigabyte levy.

Socialist lawmaker Laurent Lhardit tabled the tax, and the lower house approved it on October 30. The bill would have fallen on companies sending data to French subscribers, not on users or internet providers. The biggest payers would have been Google, Meta, Amazon, Netflix and Akamai, a company that delivers other services’ content from its own servers. Together, those five account for nearly half of the traffic French subscribers receive, according to the country’s telecom regulator Arcep. Internet providers would have measured the data and identified who sent it, under the supervision of Arcep and the tax authority.

- Advertisement -

The October 30 vote took place in a nearly empty chamber. Only 35 of the Assembly’s 577 members took part: 11 voted in favor, 10 against and 14 abstained. The government and parliament’s chief budget rapporteur had opposed the amendment from the start. Two of the lawmakers who backed it later said they had voted yes by mistake, business magazine Capital noted. Éric Coquerel, who chairs the finance committee and sits with the left-wing France Unbowed party, wrote on X that he and fellow party member Abdelkader Lahmar had pressed the wrong button.

The amendment’s authors expected the tax to raise up to €10 billion a year. The government put the figure at roughly half that, around €5 billion. It also warned that half of the bill would land not on Big Tech but on smaller companies, including French ones. Downloading a 200GB game, for example, would have cost its distributor €11, while an hour of 4K video would have cost Netflix almost 40 euro cents. To keep the burden in check, the authors capped the tax at 15% of a company’s French revenue or 2% of its global revenue.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

Even with those caps, critics weren’t convinced. VideoLAN, the nonprofit behind the VLC media player, calculated that it would pay more than €1 million a year. OVHcloud founder Octave Klaba put his cloud company’s exposure at €23 million to €70 million a year. Users were worried too: platforms could have passed the cost on to them through higher subscription prices.

Telecom operators weren’t on board either. The French Telecoms Federation, which represents Orange, SFR and Bouygues Telecom, broadly agrees that large platforms should invest more in networks. But it objected that operators would have had to do the counting, while the money went to the state budget rather than into network upgrades. Instead, the federation wants operators to negotiate payment for traffic delivery directly with the platforms. That model is now under discussion in Brussels as part of the EU’s proposed Digital Networks Act.

The Senate will now receive the government’s original draft budget, which never included the traffic tax. Senators will debate it from November 20 to December 8. Only they or the government could bring the tax back, and the government opposes it.