Sony’s MDR-3R brings back the original Walkman headphones with USB-C

Sony has started selling the MDR-3R, a pair of wired headphones that recreates the look of the MDR-3 from the original 1979 Walkman. The standard model costs $59.99. A limited edition themed around Netflix’s Stranger Things is up for pre-order at $79.99.

The first Walkman, the TPS-L2 cassette player, shipped with the MDR-3L2 headphones. Sony uses MDR-3 as an umbrella name for that pair and two related models. The MDR-3R copies their design down to the packaging and the instruction manual. Two sets of ear pads come in the box, one blue and one orange, so owners can switch colors. The new pair also keeps the original’s lightweight open-ear design, built for long listening sessions.

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Walkman is still very much an active brand at Sony. In October, the company unveiled three new players, topped by a $5,900 flagship with a gold-plated copper body.

The biggest change from the original is the USB-C connection. The MDR-3R works with smartphones and other devices that support USB Audio Class 1.0, the standard for sending audio over USB. There’s nothing to charge, pair or update — and that simplicity, Sony argues, is exactly why wired headphones are winning people back. An in-line remote and a microphone for calls sit on the cable. Oddly enough, Sony doesn’t recommend plugging them into a Walkman.

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To get close to the original sound, Sony’s engineers started from the MDR-3’s specs and used the same 23 mm drivers. The tuning has been nudged slightly to suit modern listening tastes.

Sony Electronics

The Stranger Things Edition takes its cues from the headphones worn by Max, one of the show’s main characters, and from the Upside Down, the series’ eerie parallel world. It gets an engraved Stranger Things logo, red and black ear pads and its own custom packaging.

The headphone body is partly made from recycled plastic, and the packaging is plastic-free. In the US and Canada, the standard model is sold by Sony, Amazon, Best Buy and other authorized retailers. The limited edition can be pre-ordered from Sony, Netflix and Amazon US. Sony hasn’t said anything about availability in Ukraine.