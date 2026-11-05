Netflix tests AI-powered recommendations in its TV app

Netflix began rolling out AI Discover, a new section of its TV app where artificial intelligence recommends movies and shows, on November 3. For now, only a small group of US subscribers who use Netflix in English on supported TVs can access it.

The “Discover” tab sits in the top navigation, marked with a red gem icon and a “New” label. Open it, and a set of themes appears, each previewed with a clip from a movie or series. Some match a mood, like “Something Light” or “Scare Me.” Others depend on who you’re watching with (“Family Movie Night”) or how much time you have (“Quick Watches”). The rest reflect new releases, what’s popular on the platform, or what the viewer has watched recently.

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Picking a theme brings up a list of matching titles. Viewers can narrow it down with more specific themes or hit “Something Different” for a fresh set. Every title also gets a “Tune Your Recommendations” button next to “Play” and “My List.” It lets viewers keep a recommendation or ask Netflix not to suggest it again, and AI Discover remembers that choice.

According to Netflix, AI helps create the themes, and the service will explain why it picked what it did. AI Discover runs on a new “intelligence layer” the company has been building in-house. It responds to what members tell it in real time and keeps learning. Netflix calls the section its “test kitchen,” a place to try new ways of finding something to watch. Viewer feedback will help decide which ideas stay, get reworked, or come next, and some may eventually reach the main Netflix interface.

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Netflix plans to open AI Discover to more people over the coming weeks. Variety reports that the feature should also reach other regions. Netflix has long used machine learning to power recommendations, but AI Discover is the first feature it is openly marketing to viewers as an AI tool. It is not a chatbot, and it won’t be available on kids’ profiles. The outlet sees the launch as a way to boost total watch time, since per-subscriber viewing has dropped in recent quarters.

The rollout comes at a rough time for the company. In October, Netflix announced it was cutting about 1,000 employees, roughly 6% of its workforce. Content chief Bela Bajaria left around the same time. Her replacement is Peter Rice, a former Disney and Fox executive, who has been tasked with getting Netflix back to faster growth. Press reports have also pointed to tension between engineering teams in Silicon Valley and the content team in Los Angeles. According to those reports, executives have lately been stepping into the recommendation algorithm to push certain movies, shows, or genres.

Netflix is also bringing AI into production. In July, the company said generative AI had been used in making about 300 movies and shows in its library. In March, Netflix bought InterPositive, the startup founded by Ben Affleck, for $587 million. InterPositive develops AI tools for film and TV production.