Hackers hijacked Ukraine’s Plerdy tracker to target phones

For a week, from August 27 to September 3, 2026, the tracker of Ukrainian web analytics service Plerdy served a malicious script to visitors of thousands of mostly Ukrainian websites. Owners of phones without the latest system and browser updates risked losing passwords, cookies, and personal data, French cybersecurity firm Sekoia said in a report.

Sekoia links the campaign to APT29, also known as Midnight Blizzard and Cozy Bear, with moderate to high confidence. The group is widely attributed to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). Sekoia bases that call on two findings. One compromised site still carried traces of a 2025 APT29 operation. Google analysts also spotted similarities with the group’s 2024 attack on Mongolian government websites. Sekoia ran the investigation together with CERT-UA, Ukraine’s government computer emergency response team.

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Among the sites running the Plerdy tracker, Sekoia found websites tied to the Ukrainian army, the Special Operations Forces, military recruitment, and defense manufacturers, including drone makers. Still, the company couldn’t determine whether the hackers deliberately targeted visitors to specific sites or simply harvested data from every unpatched phone they could reach.

Plerdy wasn’t the only channel. The investigation itself started elsewhere, with the compromised website of a Ukrainian gas producer. The attackers had planted the same script in its template. Other hacked sites included those of a US chemical industry trade association, a Bulgarian military-themed outlet, and a Czech far-right movement.

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The attackers also faked two websites. These copies displayed the content of the real sites but injected the malicious script into every page. One mimicked the site for the 250th anniversary of US independence, the other the site of London’s Raffles London at The OWO hotel. The hotel sits next to the UK Ministry of Defence and the prime minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street.

The script itself detected the visitor’s operating system and browser version. The attackers’ server then sent a matching exploit, code that takes advantage of a security flaw. On Android, the attack only worked in Chrome versions 139 through 145, skipping 143. First, the hackers used CVE-2026-3910 in the V8 engine to run code inside the browser. Then CVE-2025-27038 in Qualcomm’s Adreno GPU driver let them escape the sandbox, the isolated environment Chrome uses to open web pages. That’s why only Snapdragon phones were at risk. If the exploit detected a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, it stopped.

Once a phone was compromised, it received malware that Sekoia calls AndroSnitch. It copied Chrome’s cookies, saved credentials, and browsing history. It also grabbed the system file holding passwords for the Wi-Fi networks the phone had joined. The malware made no attempt to persist on the device.

iPhone owners were hit by two exploit chains. The first stole cookies on iOS 16.7, though it can work on versions 16.0 through 17.4. The second, on iOS 18.5, took almost everything: SMS and iMessage, email, WhatsApp and Telegram databases, passwords, contacts, call history, location data, photos, and iCloud Drive files. It’s built on DarkSword, an exploit kit Sekoia suspects was developed by a commercial spyware vendor.

Vendors had patched every flaw used in the campaign before it began, so up-to-date phones were safe. That sets it apart from the Pixel phone hack Google disclosed in September, when attackers used a previously unknown vulnerability. Google fixed CVE-2026-3910 in Chrome 146 in March 2026, while the Adreno driver fix shipped in Android’s August 2025 security bulletin. To check your Chrome version on Android, go to Settings → About Chrome.