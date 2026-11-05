Chinese firm to help Russia make its own SIM cards

A Russian-Chinese plant in Moscow can produce up to 150,000 SIM cards a day and is already supplying Russian mobile operators and customers in other former Soviet states. The announcement came from Technopolis Moscow, the special economic zone that hosts the facility.

The plant is run by Eastcompeace Rus, the Russian arm of China’s Eastcompeace group, which the press release describes as one of the world’s leading smart card makers. Its Moscow shop floor covers more than 2,000 square meters and is split into two sections. One makes standard SIM cards. The other makes MFF2 chips, which are built into devices during assembly instead of slotting in as a removable card.

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The plant can turn out up to 50 million cards a year. To boost output, the company plans to buy more equipment soon, which should raise capacity by another 60%.

Eastcompeace Rus is also part of the Russian SIM Card project, which has produced a dedicated operating system that works with an embedded encryption module, or crypto core. The company is the main supplier of SIM chips with a GLONASS profile, too. These go into the navigation units fitted to Russian-made cars.

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Next, the company wants to move production of eSIM profiles fully to Russia. These profiles hold the data of a digital SIM and are downloaded to a phone with no plastic card involved — the same technology behind travel eSIMs like the one Opera recently built into its Android browser. The profiles are set to use Russian cryptographic algorithms. Russian authorities are drafting new rules for eSIMs as well. In June, they proposed restrictions on these cards and on M2M SIMs, which devices use to exchange data with each other.