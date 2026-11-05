Bluetooth HDT nearly quadruples data speeds between devices

The Bluetooth SIG, the industry group that oversees the Bluetooth standard, adopted High Data Throughput (HDT) on November 4, 2026. The new technology raises the maximum Bluetooth LE data rate from 2 Mbps to 7.5 Mbps. It ships as an optional feature of the Bluetooth Core 7.0 specification.

Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) is the power-saving flavor of Bluetooth found in wireless earbuds, smartwatches, fitness trackers, and sensors. Until now, its fastest mode was the 2M PHY. HDT adds a new physical layer with more robust modulation schemes, so devices can move nearly four times as much data in the same amount of time.

- Advertisement -

Speed is only part of the story, according to Joonsuk Kim, executive vice president at Samsung Electronics. HDT uses the radio spectrum more efficiently, letting devices exchange more data over the same frequencies. It should also save power: the faster a device finishes sending data, the sooner its radio can drop back into a low-power state. The link is also meant to hold up better in tough conditions.

The first major use case is expected to be standardized premium wireless audio, which the Bluetooth SIG plans for 2027. The standard covers lossless and high-resolution formats, plus multichannel surround and spatial audio. Today, audio over Bluetooth LE runs on the LE Audio standard.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

Beyond audio, the Bluetooth SIG sees HDT in AR and VR headsets, AI-powered gadgets, industrial systems, and everyday consumer electronics. Øyvind Strøm, executive vice president at Nordic Semiconductor, sketched out three scenarios. A smartwatch could sync hours of workout data to a phone in seconds, he said, while smart glasses could offload data for processing to power richer AI features. A smart home device, meanwhile, could install a firmware update with almost no visible downtime.

Because HDT is optional in Core 7.0, devices built on the new spec aren’t required to support it. Other wireless standards are moving forward too: Huawei recently started selling Wi-Fi 7 routers in China.