YouTube may launch Tamba, a standalone social app

Android Authority dug through version 21.44.534 of the YouTube app for Android and found signs of a standalone app called Tamba. Judging by the code, Google is building it around social features: users’ own posts, photo and video sharing, and one-on-one or group messaging.

Among YouTube’s assets, the site spotted a Tamba logo designed for the top bar. It pairs the name in a bold typeface with a squiggly, hand-drawn shape that has a play button cut out of its center. A separate image uses the same shape on its own and could serve as the app’s icon. Thirty-eight new icons share that wobbly look, covering home, search, camera, inbox, chat, stickers and a microphone. According to the site, the set points to a navigation layout closer to Instagram than to YouTube.

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The logo is tied to the package com.google.android.youtube.sandbox, which YouTube’s code treats as a separate app. The app checks whether it is running under this package and changes its behavior accordingly. The package even gets its own search suggestions and file-sharing components, just like a standalone app. Two more identifiers, ANDROID_SANDBOX and IOS_SANDBOX, suggest Google could be building Tamba for both Android and iPhone.

The clearest hints come from dozens of new notification types that look more at home in a social network than on a video platform. Based on them, users would be able to follow each other, send and approve follow requests, and heart posts and comments. The follow requests point to private profiles, something YouTube doesn’t really offer today. Another string suggests people could follow you before you even sign up, and that comment replies could include a voice note or a Short.

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Still, the package name hints at an experiment. In software, a sandbox is an isolated space for trying things out without touching the main product, and Tamba’s icons are labeled experimental in the code. Android Authority therefore thinks YouTube may be using it to test social features, possibly with a limited group of users. Yet Tamba doesn’t look like a simple internal test build of YouTube. The code already has a separate package for that, while Tamba comes with its own features and onboarding screens for new users.

Some of these features are already reaching YouTube itself. The service has been expanding private messaging, which lets users invite friends and share videos, and the company has promised group chats in the coming months. Back in September, YouTube announced more than 15 features, including custom feeds and paid communities. That makes Tamba, in Android Authority’s view, a possible proving ground for ideas before they land in the main app.

What the name Tamba means is unclear. It appears in the code only on the logo, so it may be a placeholder. Tamba’s features could also end up in the main YouTube app instead of a separate download. When, or whether, Tamba will reach users is impossible to say for now.