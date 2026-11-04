SpaceX Plans Its Own Nationwide US 5G Network Built on Qualcomm Gear

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SpaceX and Qualcomm

Qualcomm announced on November 4, 2026, that SpaceX has picked its Dragonwing platforms for the base stations of Starlink Mobile’s terrestrial 5G network. Elon Musk’s company plans to start rolling the network out across the US in 2027. Neither side disclosed the financial terms of the multiyear deal.

Starlink Mobile’s base stations will run on two Qualcomm platforms. The QRU100 handles processing inside the radio units that carry the antennas. The QDU100 takes care of first-stage signal processing in the unit that controls those radios. Qualcomm will also supply its own software for this physical layer of the network, known as Layer 1.

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Each radio unit will have 64 transmit and 64 receive paths (64T64R). Packing that many antennas into a single site, a technique called Massive MIMO, is meant to widen coverage and let more subscribers share the same spectrum. Qualcomm says both platforms are also power-efficient, which should make deploying thousands of new sites cheaper.

The network will roll out in several waves and across multiple frequency bands. Qualcomm sees the base station design as a foundation for future 6G networks too. Michael Nicolls, Starlink’s senior vice president, said the company is building the first nationwide network to fully combine satellite and terrestrial coverage. Working with Qualcomm, he added, should speed up development of its base stations.

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For Qualcomm, the SpaceX deal is one of its most high-profile wins in 5G infrastructure. As CNBC points out, the chipmaker is best known for the modems and radios inside phones, not for the gear that runs carrier networks. Since it pushed harder into that market in 2020, it has signed up Verizon, Dish, and UK-based Vodafone.

SpaceX hasn’t said how many new towers the network will need or which tower owners it will partner with. In late October, reports emerged that Starlink Mobile is negotiating to lease roughly 80,000 towers.

A network of its own would let SpaceX compete with the biggest US carriers: Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Starlink’s satellites still can’t give phone users the same voice, video, and data coverage those carriers’ ground networks provide. In October, SpaceX agreed to buy nationwide 800 MHz spectrum licenses. In early November, the Washington Post reported that the company may buy mobile carrier Boost Mobile from EchoStar.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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