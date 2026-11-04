Sony winds down sales of its last UHD Blu-ray player

Sony has marked its last UHD Blu-ray player, the UBP-X700/K, as out of stock on its websites in the US, Germany, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries. On Sony’s Polish site, the model is now listed as “end of series,” FlatpanelsHD reports.

The player is still on sale on Sony’s sites in the UK, Spain and Italy. In Japan, Sony ended shipments of the model back on October 22. Its Japanese online store has listed it as out of stock ever since, with no restock planned. Japanese retailer Sony Shop Kunkoku broke the news first.

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Asked by Forbes, Sony UK said the company has not publicly announced any such decision and declined to comment on speculation. Third-party retailers in the US and UK were still selling the player at the time, according to the magazine. Forbes suggests the move may be linked to Sony spinning off its TV business into Bravia Inc., a joint venture now controlled by China’s TCL.

The UBP-X700/K launched in Japan on May 17, 2025, as a pared-back version of the 2018 UBP-X700. Unlike the original, it has no built-in streaming apps, YouTube included. It plays UHD Blu-ray discs at 3840 × 2160 with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Hooked up to a compatible AV receiver, it also passes through Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio. Regular Blu-ray, DVD, CD and SACD discs are supported too.

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This isn’t the first disc-based product Sony has dropped. In February 2026, the company said it would gradually stop shipping all of its Blu-ray recorders, with no new models planned. Afterwards, Panasonic struggled to keep up with demand for its own recorders. Sony still sells standard Blu-ray and DVD players.

Among Sony’s own hardware, the disc version of the PlayStation 5 can still play UHD Blu-ray, though without Dolby Vision. But Sony is moving away from discs there too: starting in 2028, new PlayStation games will be digital-only. That’s why the industry expects the PlayStation 6 to ship without a disc drive.

Other major brands left this market earlier. LG, Samsung and Oppo have already discontinued all of their UHD Blu-ray players, while Panasonic still sells them.