Huawei brings its Tau Scaling Law from chips to base stations

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Huawei

Huawei has applied its Tau Scaling Law to the design of mobile network base stations for the first time. Fang Xiang, a Huawei vice president, announced the move on October 28 at the Decoding China 2026 event. Until now, the company had used the principle only to design its own chips.

The Tau Scaling Law is Huawei’s alternative to traditional chip design. Its core idea is compressing time: engineers shorten the path data travels between parts of a chip and cut the idle time when computations wait for that data. In early October, Richard Yu, chairman of Huawei’s consumer business, said the company was already mass-producing 381 chips built on the principle, for smartphones, networking gear, cars and AI systems. By 2031, Huawei expects the approach to reach transistor density equivalent to a 1.4nm process without the most advanced lithography machines.

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Fang, who also heads Huawei’s Wireless Network Business Management Committee, named three priorities for the company’s mobile network technology: consistent user experience, green and compact equipment, and maximum spectral efficiency, meaning more data in the same slice of spectrum. He said the Tau Scaling Law could play a significant role here. In particular, it should ease interference from many frequencies, cells and users operating at once, a key cause of network capacity limits. To get there, Huawei pairs the new base station architecture with its own OSCAR solution, which is designed to schedule resources dynamically and optimally across the entire network.

Huawei has also developed its own high-speed connectors and a low-latency bus. Together, they form an interconnect that lets massive amounts of data move in real time. According to the South China Morning Post, Huawei has already built the approach into its UBBPi series of baseband boards for base stations. The company says the boards use 40% less energy and raise the average network experience for users 1.3-fold.

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This isn’t Huawei’s first mobile network upgrade this year. In late June, the company unveiled GigaUplink, a technology that makes the uplink, the channel carrying data from users to the network, five times faster. Huawei remains one of the biggest suppliers of such equipment: in Africa alone, it holds 52% of the 5G market. Fang closed his speech by promising that Huawei will keep advancing wireless networks together with partners around the world.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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