China to ban startup ads on IPTV services

China’s broadcasting regulator, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), approved interim rules for IPTV services on October 23, Chinese tech outlet MyDrivers reports, citing the regulator. From November 27, IPTV platform providers must open a full-screen live broadcast as soon as the TV is switched on instead of showing ads.

The rules split the service between two parties. One runs the broadcasting platform and is responsible for what it shows. The other carries the signal to individual, household and corporate subscribers over a dedicated IPTV network. The startup ad ban and most of the interface requirements apply to the platform side.

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Beyond live TV at power-on, platforms must give viewers access to recordings of programs they missed. Viewers will also be able to choose what they see first: live TV or an interactive home screen. The layout of that screen, its navigation, status bar and recommendation slots must all meet the regulator’s requirements.

TVs and remotes are covered too. Smart TVs must support showing live channels first and let users change that easily in settings. Platforms and network operators also have to simplify the remote so viewers can jump to live TV with a single button.

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The regulator is pushing the same idea at the hardware level. In September, it emerged that the NRTA and China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology are drafting standards for TVs that receive channels without a separate set-top box. The standards are built around a “one TV, one remote” principle.

Another set of rules targets paid content. Platforms must set aside a free content zone on the home screen and give priority to quality programs there. They also need to cut the number of paid sections, show program prices clearly and tidy up their app zones, ordering and payments.

Viewers are trying to get rid of on-screen TV ads themselves. In October, smart TV owners started stripping out ads with AI agents. Projects such as cleanyourtv and dumbtv remove them along with bloatware.