AT&T and AST SpaceMobile Claim First Seamless Tower-to-Satellite Handoff

On October 21 in Washington state, AT&T and AST SpaceMobile handed off an ordinary smartphone from a ground-based cell site to a satellite — and the live connection never dropped. AT&T announced the results on November 2, calling it the industry’s first such handoff.

With other providers, moving between terrestrial and satellite coverage can mean a dropped call or an interrupted data session. The companies want the network to handle the switch behind the scenes, with no settings to change and no separate terminal. The technology is known as direct-to-device: a satellite in orbit serves the phone much like a cell tower on the ground.

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Seamless Handoff AST SpaceMobile + AT&T: From terrestrial to satellite

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The two companies have already used BlueBird satellites to deliver voice calls, text messages and video calls to off-the-shelf smartphones. In May, AST SpaceMobile also pushed download speeds from its satellites to 98.9 Mbps. This time, engineers tested whether a connection already in progress could move from one network to the other without the phone having to start a new session.

AT&T supplied the terrestrial network and AST SpaceMobile the satellite one. Ericsson provided AT&T with radio and core network equipment, plus automation that manages the handoff. The companies say it cuts the switch between ground and satellite coverage from seconds to milliseconds. Nokia supplied AST SpaceMobile with radio access technology and mobility software that keeps users connected as they move between coverage areas.

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BlueBird satellites operate in low Earth orbit and effectively act as cell towers in space. Ordinary phones transmit a fairly weak signal, so AST SpaceMobile fits its satellites with large phased-array antennas, which the company says are the largest communications arrays ever deployed in low Earth orbit. Each satellite picks up the phone’s signal and relays it to a ground gateway that passes the traffic on to the operator’s network.

The first five commercial BlueBird satellites reached orbit in 2024, and AST SpaceMobile has since been deploying a next-generation design. Those satellites are built for peak data speeds above 150 Mbps per coverage cell. That figure reflects overall network capacity, not a speed any single phone is guaranteed.

AT&T plans to use the satellites mainly in remote and hard-to-reach areas beyond the reach of its terrestrial network. AST SpaceMobile chief commercial officer Wayne Thorsen said the satellite network will also give first responders and other emergency services an extra layer of backup connectivity.

Robert Walters, AT&T’s SVP of Network, called the successful handoff a significant milestone, but “not the finish line.” There’s no commercial service yet: AT&T is moving on to beta testing, followed by a full launch. Neither company has given a timeline. In July, AST SpaceMobile pushed its service launch to 2027 after Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket suffered a failure.